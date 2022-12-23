Japan GSDF Mulling Building Ammo Depot at Okinawa Training Base

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The head of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force has revealed that a training area in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa is being considered a candidate site to house a base to store ammunitions and other supplies.

The plan for Japan to build such a depot in the Nansei Islands, which include Okinawa Prefecture, was floated under the new Defense Buildup Program adopted by the Japanese government last week.

The GSDF does not currently have an ammunition storage base in the Nansei Islands, with the closest such facility being in Saga Prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region.

The Kyushu depot is "too far away" from the island chain, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, the GSDF's chief of staff, said at a press conference on Thursday.

He stressed the need for the country to stockpile supplies beforehand, in preparation for a possible troop deployment in the area in the event of an emergency.

