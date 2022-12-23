Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito Turns 89

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, turned 89 on Friday, spending quiet days in peace on a regular schedule while refraining from going out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko moved to the Sento Imperial Residence in the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, where they had lived together for over 30 years after marriage.

The couple take a walk together at the garden of the residence in the morning and at the estate in the afternoon, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

After breakfast, they reread the Japanese-language textbook they both studied when they were elementary school fifth-graders. They sometimes do exercises while watching television.

After dinner, the Emperor Emeritus has a conversation with a chamberlain about the memories of his past trips at home and abroad, while looking at a collection of records from that time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]