Heavy Snowfall, Strong Winds Hit Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snowfall and strong winds from a low-pressure system near the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido hit many regions in the country, mainly coastal areas, on Friday.

Hokkaido, the Hokuriku central region and the Chugoku western region saw significant snowfall, with the Japan Meteorological Agency issuing an advisory on heavy snowfall in Ishikawa Prefecture in Hokuriku.

The agency warned of heavy snow, blizzards, and high waves as the winter pressure pattern is seen strengthening until around Monday and cold air is expected to intensify. The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry is calling on citizens to refrain from unnecessary outings.

Maximum instantaneous wind speed reached 42.7 meters per second at Cape Erimo in Hokkaido shortly after 12:30 a.m. (3:30 p.m. Thursday GMT) and 31.2 meters per second in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, shortly after 3:15 a.m.

The amount of snowfall totaled 76 centimeters in the town of Engaru in Hokkaido in the 24 hours through 10 a.m. and 47 centimeters in the city of Shobara in Hiroshima Prefecture, part of the Chugoku region, in the 24 hours until 9 a.m. In Kanazawa, snow accumulation reached 21 centimeters as of 11 a.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]