Japanese Dies in China after COVID-19 Infection

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese resident of China died from COVID-19 infection, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

"The Japanese government is working hard to collect information about the COVID-19 situation in China," where infection control measures have been eased and the number of new infection cases has been on the rise, Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference.

"We're keeping a close watch on the impacts (of the spread of COVID-19 in China) on the lives of citizens, including Japanese nationals, and the activities of Japanese companies, and also on how the Chinese economy will be affected," Matsuno said. "We'll take all possible measures, including communicating with the Chinese side."

