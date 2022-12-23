2 China Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus; 2 Others Exit

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Two Haijing coast guard ships from China intruded into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Friday.

They crossed into the Japanese waters between around 8:10 a.m. (11:10 p.m. Thursday GMT) and 8:20 a.m., marking the 29th intrusion into the area by Chinese government ships this year, according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa. JCG patrol ships are on alert so that the Chinese ships will not come close to a Japanese fishing boat operating in the waters.

Meanwhile, two other Haijing ships that entered the Japanese waters Thursday morning left the area between around 9:35 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. Friday. During their stay in the waters, the Chinese coast guard ships moved to approach a Japanese fishing boat.

The Japanese-administered East China Sea islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

