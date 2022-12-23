Gifu Issues Declaration to Avoid COVID-19 Medical Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Gifu prefectural government on Friday issued, under a new central government scheme, a declaration to strengthen novel coronavirus countermeasures in a bid to prevent a COVID-19 medical emergency in the central Japan prefecture.

Gifu became the first of the country’s 47 prefectures to issue such a declaration. The Japanese government introduced the new scheme to fight COVID-19 last month to prepare for an eighth wave of infections.

The prefecture saw a need to ask residents to take thorough coronavirus measures as the occupancy rate for local hospital beds for COVID-19 patients had reached 50 pct amid a surge in new infection cases.

The declaration will be in place for one month. The prefecture will call on residents to carefully consider dining in large groups or participating in large events, especially during the year-end and New Year holiday period, including possible cancellations.

Based on the declaration, the central government will designate Gifu as an area where stronger coronavirus measures are taken and will send staff with expertise to the prefecture to give advice on countermeasures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]