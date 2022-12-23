Unemoto to Become 1st Woman to Be Japan's 2nd-Highest Prosecutor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Naomi Unemoto will become superintending prosecutor at the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, making her the first woman to assume the post of the second-highest prosecutor in Japan, the government said Friday.

Unemoto, 60, has been serving as superintending prosecutor at the Hiroshima High Public Prosecutors Office since July last year.

Ryuji Kawahara, 58, director-general of the Justice Ministry's Criminal Affairs Bureau, will become vice minister, succeeding Norimitsu Takashima, 61.

These appointments will take effect on Jan. 10.

