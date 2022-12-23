N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from an area around Sunan Airport in Pyongyang on Friday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missiles traveled about 250 kilometers and some 350 kilometers, respectively, the South Korean military said.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile toward the east. The ministry estimates that the missile reached a maximum altitude of some 50 kilometers before falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The ministry said the missile flew on an irregular trajectory, suggesting that it could be similar to the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, or the Russian-made Iskander, solid-fueled short-range ballistic missiles capable of being launched rapidly and avoiding interception.

North Korea criticized the Japanese government's updates to its three key national security documents last week, which stated that Tokyo will possess counterstrike capabilities.

