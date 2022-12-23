Japan Reports Record 371 Daily COVID-19 Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported a record 371 daily deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday as its number of new infection cases rose by about 20,600 from a week before to 174,082.

By prefecture, Kanagawa posted the most daily deaths, with 28, followed by Hokkaido, with 25, Tokyo, with 24, and Osaka, with 19.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country fell by nine from Thursday to 536.

In Tokyo, 17,332 new infection cases were confirmed, an increase of about 1,000 from a week before. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from Thursday to 43.

