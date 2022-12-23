Japan to Craft 1st Space Security Initiative Next Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will release its first national security initiative focusing on the space domain possibly next summer, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The government will compile the space security initiative after it updated the country's three key national security documents last week, Kishida said at a space-related government meeting.

He said the government will also update its basic space program for the first time in three years, based on the latest space development trends, including in the civilian sector.

Kishida instructed space policy minister Sanae Takaichi, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and other cabinet ministers to work on details.

The space security initiative is expected to demonstrate the government's commitment to lead efforts to promote the use of space and nurture related industries at a time when the importance of space is increasing in various aspects including the economy, military and civilian life.

