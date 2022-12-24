Kishida to Replace Reconstruction Minister Akiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba, who is under fire over a money scandal, at an early date, a senior official at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Friday.

Kishida could sack Akiba as soon as early next week or replace him as part of a limited cabinet reshuffle in early January, people familiar with the matter said.

"Akiba will likely be replaced," a senior official at the Kishida administration said. "The timing depends on the prime minister," a senior LDP official said.

"Any decision is up to the prime minister," Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, told reporters.

Kishida told reporters that he has no plans to replace some cabinet ministers or reshuffle his cabinet.

