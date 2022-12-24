Court Recognizes Sexual Abuse by Chaplain at Tokyo Hospital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court has accepted a sexual abuse claim by a female patient against a 51-year-old male chaplain at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.

The court, presided over by Judge Tsuyoshi Momosaki, ordered the chaplain and the hospital's operator, St. Luke's International University, to pay 1.1 million yen in damages to the plaintiff, who demanded 11.6 million yen.

According to the ruling handed down on Friday, the chaplain forced the patient twice to massage his lower body and touched her body in May 2017, when she was visiting the hospital for treatment of an incurable disease.

Dismissing the chaplain's claim that there was a tacit agreement between him and the female patient, the court ruled that what he did was an illegal act going against her will and violating her sexual freedom and personal rights.

The court also acknowledged the hospital operator's responsibility for the case, as the incident occurred while the chaplain was on duty.

