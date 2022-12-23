Kishida Considering Europe Tour in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering a tour of Britain, France and Italy in the first half of January, government sources said Friday.

His European trip is expected to take place from Jan. 8 through Jan. 12, the sources said. After that, he is likely to visit the United States around Jan. 17 for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, the sources said.

Kishida aims to communicate more closely with leaders of other members of the Group of Seven major democracies as Japan hosts a G-7 summit in the western city of Hiroshima in May next year. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]