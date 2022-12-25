LDP-Komeito Coalition Facing Friction 10 Yrs after Return to Power

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, will mark the 10th anniversary of their return to power on Monday, while friction between the two parties is becoming visible.

Despite differences in their basic stances on national security and other issues, the LDP and Komeito have maintained their coalition.

"The political situation (in Japan) is stable compared with other countries, although there have recently been a series of minister resignations and controversy over the Unification Church," LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said in a speech in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

Komeito deputy leader Kazuo Kitagawa told a news conference on Thursday that the LDP-Komeito coalition is "enhancing political stability."

In September 2009, a decade after the two parties agreed to form a coalition, the LDP and Komeito lost power to the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

