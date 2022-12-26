INTERVIEW: Suga Wants LDP to Keep Sense of Tension 10 Yrs On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party should maintain a sense of tension so that it can keep its coalition with Komeito in good shape, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said.

"Komeito is a party that is easy to understand. It implements policies properly, and it is sensitive to trends in public opinion," Suga said in an interview before the two parties marked the 10th anniversary of their return to power Monday.

"It's important also for the LDP to keep a sense of tension," Suga added.

The LDP-Komeito pair returned to power in December 2012 after more than three years of rule by the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

"Some even said it would take a decade for us to return to power," Suga said. "But we fought (the 2012 general election) with the catchphrase 'Bring back Japan.' We felt a rise in hopes for our economic policies, and the atmosphere was favorable."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]