INTERVIEW: Komeito Sees Policy Debates as Key to Coalition with LDP

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Policy debates and election cooperation are keys to the success of Japan's ruling coalition between the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, said in a recent interview.

"I totally agree with political scientists who in recent years pointed to the two parties' efforts to overcome policy differences to create agreements by thorough debates and our sharing of votes to secure seats through an electoral alliance as factors behind our coalition government lasting so long," Yamaguchi said. "We want to maintain that."

The Komeito leader made the comments when asked in the interview to discuss the significance of the coalition between the LDP and Komeito, which marked the 10th anniversary of their return to power on Monday.

"A prefectural governor compared the LDP-Komeito coalition to a car," Yamaguchi said. "According to the governor, the LDP takes the role of offering a strong vehicle body and powerful engine, but those alone won't allow the driver to use the car with a sense of security."

Yamaguchi said, "Komeito's role is to drive the car safely, holding the steering wheel so that the car won't turn too much to the right or left, hitting the gas pedal or brake as the situation demands."

