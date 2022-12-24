Japan Confirms 177,739 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--A total of 177,739 people were newly confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 in Japan on Saturday, with the daily total rising by about 19,000 from a week earlier.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 530, down by six from the previous day, and 292 new deaths were reported among patients.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections came to 18,731, up by about 1,700 from a week before.

The Japanese capital logged 19 new COVID-19 fatalities on the day, while 44 infected people were severely ill under the capital's criteria, up by one from the previous day.

