Hokkaido Town's Tick Goods Drawing Attention

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Goods featuring real ticks like a necklace are drawing attention as return gifts as the town of Samani in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido offer them to people who donate money to the town under the "furusato nozei" hometown donation system.

Ticks live in abundance at Mount Apoi in Samani, a UNESCO global geopark. Yuki Mizunaga, 32, came up with the idea of coating locally collected ticks with clear resin and using them in accessories.

"It was completely a joke" at the beginning, said Mizunaga, who works for the town government's commerce, industry and tourism section.

When the town's visitor center started selling the tick necklace in 2019, all 10 of the units they prepared were sold in a week, town officials said.

Ticks transmit potentially deadly infectious diseases such as severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or SFTS. A doctor bought one to let people know how dangerous ticks can be, the officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]