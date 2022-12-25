Man Arrested after 3 People Found Dead in Saitama

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Local police arrested a man in his 40s on Sunday after three people were found dead at a house in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, earlier in the day.

At around 7:15 a.m. (10:15 p.m. Saturday GMT), the police received emergency calls saying that people were making a row at the house. Police officers rushed to the scene and found the three lying in the house's yard. An ambulance team later arrived there and confirmed that they were dead.

The police took the man, a resident in the neighborhood, into custody in the evening. He is believed to be the one who was spotted fleeing the scene.

According to police sources, a couple in their 60s and their daughter lived in the house. The police are working to identify the three bodies, which had wounds apparently caused by a blunt object in their heads and necks.

The police are also investigating whether there is a link between the suspected murders and a case in which a car parked at the house was damaged about a year ago.

