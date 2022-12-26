Japan to Set Up Joint Command to Unify SDF Control

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry plans to set up a new joint command to integrate control of operations by its Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces by fiscal 2027, officials said.

A post of joint commander will also be created to head the joint command.

The moves are aimed at enhancing the SDF's capability to respond promptly to emergency situations and to communicate with U.S. forces more closely for operations, officials said.

A new defense buildup plan adopted by the Japanese government together with two other security-related documents earlier this month calls for creating a permanent joint command to ensure that SDF personnel operate seamlessly across all phases from peacetime to armed contingencies.

Currently, the chief of staff and the Joint Staff Office, which supports the top uniformed officer, advise the prime minister and defense minister on security matters while overseeing troop operations on orders from them.

