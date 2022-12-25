Chinese Govt Ships Stay in Japanese Waters for Over 72 Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Chinese government ships left Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday after staying there for 72 hours and 45 minutes in total.

This was the longest such intrusion since Japan's nationalization of the islands, also claimed by China, in 2012. The previous record was 64 hours and 17 minutes, set in July.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, a Chinese coast guard vessel entered Japanese waters at around 9:35 a.m. Thursday (12:35 a.m. GMT). Two other Haijing ships crossed into the waters later as the first one was leaving.

The two ships stayed in the waters until 10:15-10:20 a.m. Sunday.

During the latest intrusion, the 29th this year, the Chinese government ships sailed close to a Japanese fishing boat.

