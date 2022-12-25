Japan Logs 148,810 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 148,810 on Sunday, up by around 13,000 from a week earlier.

New fatalities from the coronavirus disease came to 201 across the country on the day, while there were 556 infected people with severe symptoms, up by 26 from the previous day.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government newly confirmed 15,403 new infections, up by about 1,800 from a week before.

The Japanese capital logged 18 new COVID-19 deaths, while recognizing 44 severely ill patients under its criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

