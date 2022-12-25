Incumbent Miyazaki Governor Secures 4th Term

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent Miyazaki Governor Shunji Kono secured a fourth term in Sunday's gubernatorial election in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

Kono, 58, defeated former Governor Hideo Higashikokubaru, 65, and another candidate.

Voter turnout came to 56.69 pct, sharply up from the previous gubernatorial poll's 33.9 pct, which set a record low.

Kono was endorsed by Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and supported by the Social Democratic Party.

He was also backed by the prefectural chapters of the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, as well as various local organizations.

