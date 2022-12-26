Japan's Kishida Suffers Low Support from Young People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has failed to win the hearts of young people, unlike his predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, analysis of Jiji Press survey results has shown.

The difference may stem from a lack of reformist image for Kishida's administration, according to an expert in politics.

Support rates for Kishida's cabinet tend to drop as the ages of respondents go down, according to the results of the Jiji Press monthly opinion poll on voters.

Among all generations, support for his cabinet has averaged 42.7 pct since his inauguration in October 2021, while the share is only 33.7 pct among people aged under 30.

The averages among people in their 70s or over, 60s, 50s, 40s and 30s were 49.9 pct, 44.3 pct, 42.3 pct, 41.5 pct and 37.6 pct, respectively.

