Japan Logs 1.1 M. New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 1,149,985 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, up by 103,565 from the preceding week.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in the country, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 28,292,540 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new cases at 119,934, followed by Aichi at 73,321, Kanagawa at 71,467, Osaka at 69,661 and Saitama at 61,690.

The country's cumulative death toll related to COVID-19 grew by 2,052 from a week before to 55,593.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]