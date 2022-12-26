Japan MSDF Capt. Sacked for Leaking Secrets Protected under Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Monday dismissed a captain of the Maritime Self-Defense Force for leaking national security-related specially designated secrets to a former MSDF vie admiral.

Self-Defense Forces investigators sent to prosecutors the same day papers on Takashi Inoue, 54, affiliated to the MSDF Command and Staff College, for suspicions including breaching the law on the protection of specially designated secrets.

It is the first time since the law took effect in 2014 that a leak of designated secrets has been uncovered.

In March 2020, Inoue, chief of the MSDF's Fleet Intelligence Command at the time, briefed the already-retired former vice admiral, who was commander-in-chief of the Self Defense Fleet, on national security.

The briefing included information on areas around Japan subject to protection under the law and information on the operations of MSDF units and training, which is deemed classified under the Self-Defense Forces law.

