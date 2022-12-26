Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Takahashi Released on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi, who is on trial for allegedly receiving bribes over the sporting events, which took place in 2021, was released on bail on Monday.

Takahashi, 78, was released from the Tokyo Detention House after about four months in detention after posting 80 million yen in bond.

He has been charged with receiving some 200 million yen in bribes from five companies, including apparel maker Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214>, in exchange of giving favors over Tokyo Games sponsorship contracts and other matters.

