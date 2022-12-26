Choice of Next BOJ Governor Depends on Economy: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will decide whom to appoint as the next governor of the Bank of Japan while closely watching economic conditions.

"The person best suited to deal with the economic situation in April will be appointed to the job," Kishida said in a speech delivered at a meeting of the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate.

Current BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term is set to expire in April next year.

Kishida said it was "too early" to discuss revising the 2013 joint statement by the government and the BOJ that calls on the central bank to achieve 2 pct inflation as early as possible.

He said that he will discuss the matter after the next BOJ chief is decided.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]