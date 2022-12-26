Kishida to Replace Reconstruction Minister on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba on Tuesday over a political funds scandal, informed sources said Monday.

Kishida will effectively sack Akiba as opposition parties are ready to grill him at next year's ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened in January, after the prime minister retained him during its extra session ended earlier this month.

Akiba would become the fourth minister to leave the Kishida cabinet since he reshuffled it in August.

Akiba allegedly funneled political funds to his family. He is also suspected of having paid rewards to secretaries as compensation for their support for his campaigning for last year's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

The prime minister is also considering replacing Mio Sugita, parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, who has been under fire over her past discriminatory remarks, the sources said.

