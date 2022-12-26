Japan Confirms 75,039 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 75,039 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase of nearly 6,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by seven from Sunday to 563, while 272 deaths were newly reported.

In Tokyo, 8,428 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 479 from a week before. There were 22 new confirmed deaths, while the number of patients with severe symptoms rose by eight from Sunday to 52.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]