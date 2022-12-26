215 Teachers Punished for Sexual Offenses in Japan in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of public school teachers in Japan who were punished for committing obscene acts or sexual harassment totaled 215 in fiscal 2021 to March this year, up by 14 from the preceding year and topping 200 for the ninth straight year, an education ministry survey showed Monday.

Of them, 93 committed sexual crimes or abuse toward students, down by three from fiscal 2020. The survey covered elementary, junior high, high, special needs and other schools.

A total of 118 teachers were dismissed, while 50 were suspended, 21 had their pay reduced and two were given strict warnings. Twenty-four teachers were admonished. Teachers in their 30s made up the largest group, at 69, followed by 60 aged 50 or older, 44 in their 20s and 42 in their 40s.

Touching victims’ bodies was the most common form of sexual crime and abuse, committed by 67 teachers, followed by voyeurism and secretly filming victims, by 47, and sexual intercourse, by 26.

The survey also found that the number of teachers who took leave for mental disorders in fiscal 2021 rose by 694 from the preceding year to 5,897, the highest ever, topping the previous record high of 5,478 in fiscal 2019.

