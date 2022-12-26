8 Japan Automakers' Global Output Down 4.3 Pct in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Combined global vehicle production by eight major Japanese automakers in November fell 4.3 pct from a year before to 2.1 million units as output in China slipped due to semiconductor shortages, data from the companies showed Monday.

The eight makers' combined global vehicle sales fell 3.6 pct to 1.89 million units. The impact of COVID-19 restrictions on dealership operations in China is beginning to emerge, Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> officials said.

Of the eight automakers, Honda Motor Co. <7267>, Nissan Motor Co. <7201>, Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> each posted lower global output.

Toyota's global output rose 1.5 pct to 830,000 units, a record high for November, as a fall in China was more than offset by increases in the United States and Southeast Asia.

The eight companies' combined domestic output rose 2 pct to 720,000 units. Of the eight, Toyota, Mazda and Mitsubishi logged lower domestic production.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]