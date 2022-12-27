Japan Restaurant Sales Up 8.9 Pct in Nov.
Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in November rose 8.9 pct from a year before, up for the 12th straight month, the Japan Food Service Association has said.
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Japan reached the round of 16, gave a lift to fast food takeouts and deliveries, the association said Monday.
Restaurants also enjoyed brisk demand from foreign visitors after the easing of the government's coronavirus-related border control measures and the start of a nationwide travel discount program.
The November sales continued to exceed those of three years before prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast food restaurant sales rose 9.2 pct from a year before, with a major hamburger chain's menu items featuring the World Cup selling well.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]