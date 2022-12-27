Japan's Kishida Effectively Dismisses Min. Akiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida effectively dismissed scandal-tainted reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba on Tuesday, replacing him with former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe.

The dismissal of Akiba, 60, deals an additional blow to Kishida, who carried out a cabinet shake-up just in August. The prime minister replaced four ministers including Akiba in the space of just two months.

Kishida decided the latest dismissal apparently because Akiba is seen coming under even stronger attacks from opposition parties in the ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, from next month.

Kishida hopes to shore up his administration through the appointment of Watanabe, 72, who served as reconstruction minister under the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Akiba, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party faction led by Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, submitted his resignation to Kishida at the prime minister's office on Tuesday. His resignation was accepted immediately.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]