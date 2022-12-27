Japan Designates 58 Sites as Security-Linked Land

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday designated 58 locations in five prefectures as areas deemed important in terms of national security, as the first batch of such designations under a new law.

The designations, announced in the day's official gazette, will take effect on Feb. 1 next year.

The 58 sites designated under the law to regulate the use of land areas for national security purposes are remote border islands and areas near Self-Defense Force facilities in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, Tokyo, Shimane and Nagasaki.

Details of the designated sites are shown on a website of the Cabinet Office. The government set up a call center to respond to inquiries related to the designations from local residents.

After the designations take effect, the government will compile databases of information on the designated areas collected through the real estate registry and the basic resident register. It will also work on the selection of sites for the second and later batches of designations, aiming to designate over 600 locations by around autumn 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]