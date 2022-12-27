Japan Lawmaker Gaasyy Asked to Be Questioned over Online Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has asked Gaasyy, a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, to undergo voluntary questioning over his allegedly slanderous posts on the internet, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The request came after celebrities submitted to the MPD complaints of slurs and extortion demands posted against them by Gaasyy, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, on YouTube, the sources said.

Gaasyy, based in the United Arab Emirates, became popular by exposing celebrity scandals on his YouTube channels.

He was elected to the Upper House for the first time in July this year. He has remained absent from parliamentary sessions, however, continuing to stay overseas.

According to the investigative sources, the celebrities who submitted the complaints are claiming that Gaasyy should be charged with blackmail or defamation over the videos he posted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]