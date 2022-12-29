Japan Foreign Ministry-Created Calendar Received Well

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--A calendar created by Japan's Foreign Ministry has been received well, as the ministry has been distributing copies through its diplomatic establishments around the world since around 1984.

In the calendar for 2023, each page features a photo of a traditional Japanese flower arrangement. All dates but Sundays are printed in black. Red ring stickers can be used to indicate public holidays.

The Japanese-made calendar seems useful in countries including Indonesia, where the dates of public holidays change every year.

The calendar is "the Foreign Ministry's creative gift designed to be used anywhere in the world," Masami Tamura, a senior official at the Japanese Embassy in Indonesia, said.

