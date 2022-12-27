"Suzume no Tojimari" Anime Grosses over 10 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese anime director Makoto Shinkai's newest film, "Suzume no Tojimari," has topped 10 billion yen in box-office revenue in the 45 days since its release, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

This brought the number of movies that have racked up over 10 billion yen in box-office revenue in Japan this year to four, matching the figure in 2019.

Released on Nov. 11, Suzume no Tojimari is a movie about a high school girl who embarks on a journey to close doors on disasters.

This is the third Shinkai film to gross over 10 billion yen, after megahits "Your Name" and "Weathering with You."

