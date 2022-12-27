Japan to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on All Arrivals from China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--All people traveling to Japan from mainland China, which faces an explosive COVID-19 outbreak, will be tested for the novel coronavirus upon arrival, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

COVID-19 tests will also be conducted upon entry on all people who have been to mainland China within the past seven days, he told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

The measure will be introduced Friday. Those who show positive results in the testing will go under quarantine for seven days, according to Kishida.

On border measures for people arriving from China, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Tuesday that Tokyo will "act flexibly" in the event a new variant of concern is recognized by the World Health Organization. "We will make an appropriate decision," he said.

China announced Monday that it will abolish from Jan. 8 quarantine measures currently imposed on people entering the nation.

