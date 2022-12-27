Japan Panel Calls for Regulating Stealth Marketing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts that advises the Japanese Consumer Affairs Agency Tuesday called for regulating stealth marketing, which is not currently covered by the country's law against misleading advertisements.

The panel in a report proposed that stealth marketing be added to the list of misleading representation under the law, and that advertisers violating the regulation be given an administrative penalty.

The agency will draw up criteria to determine what amounts to stealth marketing. It plans to add stealth marketing to the list by the end of March next year and put the new regulation into effect after a certain period.

The existing law bans advertisements that mislead people into believing that products or services are "significantly better" than they actually are.

But the law does not currently cover stealth marketing, a practice in which products or services are promoted especially on social media in a way that makes people unaware that they are being advertised.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]