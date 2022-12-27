Japan Confirms 208,248 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 208,248 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of about 18,000 from a week earlier.

The country reported a record high of 438 new COVID-19 deaths, including 38 in Hokkaido and 33 in Kanagawa Prefecture. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by 19 from Monday to 582.

Four prefectures reported record infection cases. They are Gifu, with 5,386 new cases, Shimane, with 1,866, Yamaguchi, with 3,523, and Ehime, with 4,131.

In Tokyo, 22,063 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 1,550 from a week before. The number of severely ill patients fell by three from Monday to 49.

