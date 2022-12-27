Japan to Deploy Missile Unit on Island near Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry plans to deploy a surface-to-air guided missile unit on Yonaguni, a remote island in southwestern Japan that is about 110 kilometers from Taiwan, ministry spokesman Takeshi Aoki said Tuesday.

Specifically, the ministry is set to expand the Ground Self-Defense Force's Camp Yonaguni in Okinawa Prefecture to accommodate the unit, the spokesman told a press conference.

The deployment is intended to strengthen the defense of the Nansei Islands, including Yonaguni, as China is boosting its military pressure on Taiwan, sources familiar with the matter said.

The ministry's fiscal 2023 budget plan included the costs to acquire a 180,000-square-meter land lot located west of the camp to construct facilities for the missile unit, including an ammunition depot. But the ministry has not disclosed the specific acquisition costs.

At Camp Yonaguni, established in 2016, some 200 members of the GSDF and the Air SDF are tasked with monitoring the activities of vessels and aircraft.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]