Japan's Catch Quota in Russia's EEZ to Fall in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fishing boats' overall catch quota in the 200-nautical-mile Russian exclusive economic zone in 2023 will fall by 25,000 tons from the previous year to 50,000 tons, according to the Japanese Fisheries Agency.

The quota, set based on an agreement in bilateral fisheries talks, will shrink for the second straight year, reflecting poor saury catches in recent years, the agency said Tuesday.

By fish species, the 2023 quota for saury catches will plunge to 31,824 tons from the previous year's 56,424 tons, while that for Pacific cod catches will double to 3,200 tons. The catch quota for Japanese flying squid will be unchanged at 5,619 tons.

Meanwhile, Russian fishing boats' overall catch quota in the 200-nautical-mile zone around Japan will be reduced to 50,000 tons, matching the quota for the Japanese side.

The two sides also agreed to set a new rule to fully ban Russian fishing boats from operating in the sea area within 15 miles from the Pacific coast of Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, where disputes between the two countries' boats have frequently been occurring.

