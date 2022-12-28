Japan National Stadium to Be Run by Private Entity from FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sports Agency said Wednesday it will seek bids from private entities for rights to operate the National Stadium in Tokyo in fiscal 2023, aiming to allow the buyer to take over the facility's operations the following year.

With its annual maintenance and operation costs estimated to amount to as much as 2.4 billion yen, the stadium faces a challenge for improving its profitability. The agency offered the prospect that up to around 1 billion yen in the annual costs may be shouldered by the state.

The stadium in Shinjuku Ward served as the main venue for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held last year.

The agency also said the same day that it plans to retain the stadium's running track, retracting a 2017 decision to remove it after the Tokyo Games. The plan to keep the running track is based on opinions from sports associations, including the Japan Association of Athletics Federations. The agency also took account of the significance of passing on the legacies of the Tokyo Games.

The agency originally planned to renovate the stadium as a ground exclusively for ball sports, by removing the running track and installing more spectators' seats after the Olympics and Paralympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]