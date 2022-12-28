LDP's Seko, Taiwan Leader Tsai Agree to Deepen Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party bigwig Hiroshige Seko and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen agreed Wednesday to deepen relations between Japan and Taiwan amid growing military pressure from China.

In their meeting at the president's office in Taipei, Tsai expressed her hopes for Taiwan-Japan exchanges in the field of security. Seko, secretary-general for Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, replied that "efforts need to be made for peace and stability in the region."

Taiwan and Japan are facing common regional challenges, Tsai said, apparently keeping in mind China's moves to increase military pressure on Taiwan. She welcomed the Japanese government's recent revision of its three key national security-related documents and its decision to boost the country's defense capabilities partly in light of a possible contingency in Taiwan.

The revision of the Japanese government documents and the enactment of the U.S. national defense authorization law make it possible for strong deterrence to be exercised against attempts to change the status quo by force, Seko said. The law includes U.S. military support for Taiwan.

Seko is visiting Taiwan from Monday. Earlier this month, LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda also visited Taiwan and held talks with Tsai.

