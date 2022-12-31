JR Tokai Reusing Aluminum from Retired Shinkansen Cars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, better known as JR Tokai, is promoting the reuse of aluminum from retired Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train cars for decorations for souvenir shops at Tokyo Station and other purposes.

This initiative helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions and lower materials costs, according to the company.

Decorations that look like "noren," traditional Japanese fabric dividers similar to curtains, are placed on the upper part of the entrance of each establishment at the Tokyo Gift Palette souvenir shop section at Tokyo Station's Yaesu North Exit area. Decorative items in the motif of cherry blossom petals are on the ceilings and columns in the store section.

These were made with aluminum recycled from cars of 700 series Tokaido Shinkansen trains, which were decommissioned in March 2020. Also, aluminum from cars of N700 series Shinkansen trains, the successor of the 700 series, has been used in a new area of Tokyo Gift Palette that opened in November 2022.

Aluminum recycled from some five Shinkansen cars is used across the souvenir shop section. "During the year-end and New Year holidays, we want visitors to feel Japanese people's spirit of caring for things," a JR Tokai official said.

