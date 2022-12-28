Japan Regular Diet Session Seen Starting Jan. 23

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling camp plan to convene next year's 150-day regular session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Jan. 23, it was learned Wednesday.

The session would run until June 21.

While there are calls for a Jan. 27 start for the session, the government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition believe that it is necessary to secure enough time for discussions on the government's fiscal 2023 draft budget to ensure its enactment before the April 1 start of the fiscal year, informed sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting the United States and Europe shortly after the turn of the year, before the planned start of the regular Diet session.

A fierce battle between the ruling and opposition blocs is expected during the upcoming Diet session, ahead of unified local elections in April and some House of Representatives by-elections likely to be held around the same time. The by-elections include one to fill the vacancy left by last week's resignation of Kentaro Sonoura as a member of the lower chamber of the Diet over a political funds scandal. Sonoura also left the LDP.

