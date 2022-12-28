Japan Reports 215,964 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 215,964 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with the daily count rising by some 9,500 from a week before and topping 200,000 for the second straight day.

Daily infection cases hit record highs in Ibaraki Prefecture, at 5,075, Mie Prefecture, at 4,956, Wakayama Prefecture, at 2,389, and Oita Prefecture, at 3,041.

New COVID-19 deaths totaled 412 across the country on the day, exceeding 400 for the second successive day. The total included 31 in Hokkaido, 28 in Kanagawa Prefecture and 23 in Tokyo.

The nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by five from the previous day to 577.

In Tokyo, 20,243 new infections were reported, down by some 940 from a week before. There were 47 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria, down by two from the previous day.

