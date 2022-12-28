Japan Begins Soliciting Bids for 4 Offshore Wind Power Projects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday began soliciting companies to operate offshore wind power generation projects in four designated areas around the country.

Several dozen companies including major power utilities, general trading houses and oil wholesalers are expected to file applications by the deadline at the end of June 2023.

The move is part of Japan’s efforts to achieve its goal of boosting the share of renewable energy in the country’s electricity sources from the 2021 level of 20.3 pct to 36-38 pct in 2030.

The four areas are respectively located off the town of Happo and the city of Noshiro in Akita Prefecture, off the cities of Oga, Katagami and Akita, also in Akita Prefecture, off the cities of Murakami and Tainai in Niigata Prefecture, and off Enoshima island in the city of Saikai in Nagasaki Prefecture.

The government will select one operator for each of the four areas in March 2024 and grant a permission to occupy each area for up to 30 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]