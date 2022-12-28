Ex-LDP Lawmaker Sonoura Gets 3-Year Civil Rights Suspension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Summary Court has suspended former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura from civil rights for three years for underreporting revenues from fundraising parties, it was learned Wednesday.

The court also ordered Sonoura, 50, on Tuesday to pay a fine of 1 million yen, informed sources said.

Over the funds scandal, Sonoura has resigned as a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, and left the ruling party.

The length of civil rights suspension is five years in principle, but it was shortened to three years for Sonohara, apparently in light of his resignation as a lawmaker.

According to the indictment, Sonoura and two former secretaries conspired to understate revenues by a total of some 46 million yen in political funds reports for 2018 to 2020, including about 38 million yen regarding money that his political funds management group collected at fundraising parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]